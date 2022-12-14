Zimbabwean swimmers produce good results at World Swimming Championships

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN swimmers have so far produced good results at the 16th International Swimming Federation (FINA) World Swimming Championships at Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre in Melbourne Australia.

The Zimbabwean swimmers are Nomvula Mjimba, Donata Katai, Liam Davis and Liam O’Hara. They began competing yesterday (Tuesday) and Davis joined the team today (Wednesday).

Nomvula Mjimba, Liam O’Hara and Donata Katai

On the first day of racing both Donata and O’Hara raced with a successful start. Donata swam her 100m Backstroke in heat three lane four and finished in a personal best time of 1.01.85. O’Hara had the 200m Individual Medley and was in heat one, lane five. Liam touched the pad in a new personal best time of 2.04.90 which is a new national record.

The second day of the event, which was earlier today in the morning, saw the young Zimbabweans produce good results again. Nomvula Mjimba clocked a new personal best time in her 100m Freestyle with a time of 59.81.

Her male counterpart, O’Hara had the 100m Breaststroke and touched the pad in a new personal best and setting a new national record time of 1.01.31.

Tomorrow morning, Donata Katai will take to the pool for the 50M Backstroke while on Friday Mjimba will participate in the 50M Freestyle and Davis will take part in the 200M Breaststroke.

Australia was given the hosting rights for this edition after the initial hosts, Russia were stripped off the rights to be the host nation.

– @brandon_malvin