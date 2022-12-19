Zimbabwean swimmers produce good results Down Under

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN swimmers produced good results at the 16th International Swimming Federation (FINA) World Swimming Championships at Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre in Melbourne Australia.

The Zimbabweans finished their races last Friday with Nomvula Mjimba and Liam Davis being the two athletes who took to the pool on the day.

Mjimba had the 50m Freestyle, she touched the wall with a new personal best time of 27.15 while her male counterpart, Davis had the 200m Breaststroke where he finished in a time of 2.13.99.

On the first day of racing both Donata Katai and Liam O’Hara raced with a successful start. Donata swam her 100m Backstroke in heat three, lane four and finished in a personal best time of 1.01.85. O’Hara had the 200m Individual Medley and was in heat one, lane five. Liam touched the pad in a new personal best time of 2.04.90 which is a new national record.

The second day of the event, which was on Wednesday, saw the young Zimbabweans produce good results again. Mjimba clocked a new personal best time in her 100m Freestyle with a time of 59.81. O’Hara had the 100m Breaststroke and touched the pad in a new personal best, setting a new national record time of 1.01.31.

Race Day three saw Donata Katai swimming the 50m Backstroke in Heat 3 lane 5. Donata had another personal best time of 28.83.

The championship ended yesterday. The Championships were originally scheduled to take place at the Palace of Water Sports in Kazan, Russia, and were however relocated to Australia. – @brandon_malvin