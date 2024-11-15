Zimbabwean talents shine at Coldplay’s “Music of The Spheres World Tour” in New Zealand

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

THE vibrant sounds of Zimbabwe echoed through Eden Park, Auckland in New Zealand this week as hip-hop artiste Shone Zw and his DJ, Tatenda LXA, took the stage as part of Coldplay’s highly acclaimed, “Music of The Spheres World Tour.”

Joining a stellar line-up that includes trailblazing singer-songwriter Ayra Starr and Australian talent Emmanuel Kelly, Shone Zw and Tatenda LXA have captivated audiences with their dynamic performances.

Since late October, the British pop-rock band Coldplay has been wowing fans across Australia and New Zealand, and the addition of the Zimbabwean duo has added an exciting flair to the tour.

Since forming in London in 1997, the “Hymn For The Weekend” hitmakers, has mesmerised audiences with their dynamic live shows and impressive discography, featuring Chris Martin (vocals, piano), Jonny Buckland (guitar), Guy Berryman (bass), Will Champion (drums, percussion), and Phil Harvey (manager).

Tatenda LXA, a renowned DJ and producer, described the experience of performing at Eden Park as “amazing.”

“Playing in front of the Eden Park crowd in Auckland was incredible. The energy and the crowd’s response were just phenomenal,” he expressed, reflecting on the electrifying atmosphere that enveloped the venue.

The Zimbabwean artistes are making waves alongside Coldplay, whose world tour has been met with glowing reviews. Notably, “The Times” hailed the tour as “the greatest live music show ever,” while “The Guardian” described it as “genuinely stunning.”

Due to the overwhelming success of the performances, a third and final date has been added to Coldplay’s schedule at Eden Park, set for tomorrow (Saturday), allowing even more fans to witness this remarkable fusion of talent.

Tatenda LXA, who has previously been part of Afro Nation and Legendary Music, is currently a resident producer at Roman Raps. The 29-year-old has collaborated with several prominent artistes, including Bagga, Kikky Badass, Boy Nino, Tha Bees, Kayflow, and Crooger, bringing a wealth of experience to the stage.

The blend of hip-hop and rock promises a night of music that resonates well beyond the confines of Eden Park.

With such talent on display, the “Music of The Spheres World Tour” continues to be a celebration of artistry and unity, leaving a lasting impression on audiences around the world.

