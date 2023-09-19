Zimbabwean Tanaka Nyoni Joins Botswana Side

Gerald Sibanda, [email protected]

ZIMBABWEAN striker Tanaka Nyoni has joined Botswana second tier outfit Mochudi Centre Chiefs for an undisclosed fee and duration after an unsuccessful short stint with Southern Region Division One side Talen Vision.

The team is traditionally one of the biggest sides in that country but they were relegated to the financial.

Nyoni (23) said that signing for the club is perfect for him at this time of his career.

“The team is a very big team in the whole country and for me to sign for them comes at a very important time of my career. They have made it very clear to me that their intention for the upcoming season is to return to the big boy’s league and I should be part of the journey,” said Nyoni.

The Nkulumane bred goal scoring machine started his career at boyhood juniors club, Flame Stars, a team which produced talented players such as Daniel Msendami, who is also based in Botswana with Jwaneng Galaxy.

He then went on to play for Chicken Inn and Highlanders at their developmental structures, with a short stint at another Botswana based side Nico United in between.

He started the new Zifa Southern Region Division One season with Talen Vision and the stay at Filabusi was not fruitful, as he had limited game time.

“I have been up and down going around teams, not finding a place where I would settle and find my finest form, therefore I think a fresh start elsewhere is the ideal situation for me at this moment,” said Nyoni.

Mochudi Centre Chiefs finished in fifth position last season and Oupa Kowa’s men will hope for a bright season this time around.

The dates for the new season are yet to be confirmed.