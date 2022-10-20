Zimbabwean trio graduates in Cosafa Women Leadership Programme

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Football Association Women’s Football Committee member Sibekiwe Ndlovu has scored a first by being part of the graduating class of the inaugural Cosafa Women Leadership Programme.

Ndlovu is also a board member in the Zifa Southern Region Women’s League in charge of competitions.

In this first ever football leadership programme, Ndlovu completed her studies together with Patience Mutumwa from Midlands State University and Theresa Maguraushe who is a seasoned football administrator.

The three women who have raised the country’s flag high in women’s football are set to impart knowledge they acquired in the quest to improve standards in the local game.

Ndlovu, Mutumwa and Maguraushe were in the class of 2021 whose graduation is this year. The programme is meant to champion the growth of women’s football in the country.

Ndlovu is the former Highlanders Royals chairperson. She has been involved in football for a long time and is acknowledged as a fair administrator in some circles. She played a big part in the revival of Highlanders Royals once the pride of women’s football in the region.