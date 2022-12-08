Breaking News
Zimbabwean trio in Pakistan Super League player draft

08 Dec, 2022 - 14:12 0 Views
0 Comments
Zimbabwean trio in Pakistan Super League player draft Sikandar Raza with his Player of the Match accolade

The Chronicle

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

THREE Zimbabwean cricketers, Sikandar Raza, Richard Ngarava and Ryan Burl will be part of the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL) draft which is scheduled for December 15 in Karachi, Pakistan.

Richard Ngarava

Ngarava and Burl are part of the foreign stars who are in the silver category of the draft and will be hoping to make the cut in one of the six teams in the league whilst Raza falls in the diamond category.

A total of 493 players, of which 29 are in the platinum category, 81 in diamond and 243 in silver from full International Cricket Council (ICC) members and associate nations entered the player draft.

In the silver category, Burl and Ngarava will be joined by another Zimbabwe born player, Eddie Byrom who also made the draft. The four Zimbabwean cricketers will be hoping to replicate national team fast bowler, Blessing Muzarabani who has played in the PSL before for Multan Sultans and won the title.

Ryan Burl

The Zimbabwean nationals in the silver category will be up against other internationals like Akila Dhananjaya, Gerhard Erasmus, Harry Tector, Haseeb Hameed and Max O’Dowd among others.

In the diamond category, Raza will be up against Angelo Mathews, Bjorn Fortuin, Brandon King, Cameron Delport, Carlos Brathwaite, Janneman Malan, Jason Roy and Tamim Iqbal among others.

The PSL is scheduled to run from February 9 to March 19, 2023 and it is the eighth season of the tournament.

– @brandon_malvin

