Zimbabwean trucker jailed 15 years in South Africa

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

[email protected]

A 32-YEAR-OLD Zimbabwean truck driver has been jailed for an effective 15 years by a Musina Regional Court for smuggling into South Africa, contraband of explosives via the Beitbridge border post.

Amon Jokwiro, from Murehwa was arrested on April 14 last year for the possession of explosives.

He had 397 units of blasting cartridges marked Superpower 90 Solar Explohem Zambia Limited.

Limpopo’s spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, Ms Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi confirmed the sentence on 21 April.

She said Jokwiro made his first court appearance on 19 April last year, after the Easter weekend, at the Musina Magistrate’s court.

Jokwiro, then, applied for bail which was denied.

Ms Malabi-Dzhangi said Jokwiro made several unsuccessful bail applications until his sentencing on Thursday 20 April this week.

“The accused remained in custody since his day of arrest until he ultimately pleaded guilty to being found in possession of explosives as per section 6(1) of the Explosives Act 26 of 1956, on 22 March 2023,” she said.

“He was caught with the explosives in his employer’s interlink truck, and these were loaded in a compartment situated under the driver’s cabin.

“The explosives that were found in his possession are not designed to be transported in this way as friction, heat and even a bump in the road can set them off.”

Ms Malabi-Dzhangi added explosives are supposed to be transported by specialised vehicles and authorised people.