Zimbabwean woman murder: Consul General visits husband

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

THE country’s Consul-General to Johannesburg, Mr Eria Phiri on Friday visited the husband of a Zimbabwean woman who was shot dead and her body was fed to pigs in a farm in South Africa’s Limpopo province on Tuesday last week.

The woman was shot and along with her South African friend, while her husband escaped with gunshot wounds in the Mankweng area.

“Today the Consul General visited Mr Mavuto Ncube, the husband of Kudzai Ndlovu who was murdered in Polokwane and the body fed to pigs,” said the Consul-General.

“Our purpose of the visit was to arrange the repatriation of Kudzai’s body to Gokwe North in Manoti. Meanwhile the white farmer appeared in Mankweng Magistrate Court for bail application, where there was a demonstration outside the courtyard”.

On Thursday, South Africa’s Minister of Police, Mr Senzo Mchunu condemned the killing.

Farm owner Zachariah Olivier (60) and his two employees Adriaan de Wet (19), and a Zimbabwean, William Musoro (45), have since appeared at the Mankweng Magistrates Court where they are expected again on Friday for formal bail application.

In a statement, the Minister Mchunu said he was deeply appalled and outraged by the heinous crime committed in Mankweng, where the decomposed bodies of two women were found in a pigsty on a farm.

He said he found the actions of the individuals responsible for this brutal act utterly reprehensible, showing a complete disregard for human life.

“The arrest of these suspects is a step towards justice for the victims and their families. The horrific nature of this crime demands that justice be served without leniency,” said the Minister.

“I strongly condemn these acts and hope that the court will recognise the gravity of this situation during the formal bail application. Granting bail to these suspects would undermine the severity of their alleged crimes and pose a threat to public safety”.

He also commended the Provincial Tracking Team and the Murder and Robbery Unit for their diligent work in apprehending these suspects.

The Minister said they will continue to do everything in our power to support the ongoing investigation and bring closure to those affected by this tragedy.

Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malasela Ledwaba said the accused persons had been charged on two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Other charges include defeating the ends of justice and contravention of the Immigration Act (in respect of Musoro, an alleged illegal immigrant)

Col Ledwaba said further investigations were underway.