Zimbabwean woman pledges body for medical research

Harare Bureau

Ms Rosalie Chigariro has become the first-ever black Zimbabwean to volunteer her remains for medical research at the University of Zimbabwe.

Mrs Chigariro (64) passed away on Sunday in Johannesburg.

Close family members told The Herald that it had always been Mrs Chigariro’s wish to donate her body to the institution of higher learning for research when she dies.

The family members said they had already contacted the department of Biomedical Sciences Anatomy Unit in the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences and the process to release the body was underway.