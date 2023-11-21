Zimbabwean woman teams with South African man to behead boyfriend- arrested with chopped up body in suitcase

Thupeyo Muleya – Beitbridge Bureau

A 33-YEAR-OLD Zimbabwean woman has been arrested along with a South African man for killing, beheading and dismembering her boyfriend (42) in the neighbouring country.

Johannes Lebese (53) South African, from Watville and a woman Tatenda Mhlanga (33), from Zimbabwe, appeared at the Benoni Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

They are facing charges of murder and violating a corpse.

Pretoria spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, Ms Lumka Mahanjana confirmed the development on Tuesday.

“It is alleged that on 11 November 2023, the two were stopped by the crime prevention wardens carrying a suitcase,” she said.

“The wardens asked the two to open the suitcase and they found a human head and upper body of Mhlanga’s ex-boyfriend, Obert Mazadza (42), who is also a Zimbabwean national.

After discovering the body parts, it is alleged that the wardens called the police”.

Ms Mahanjana said when the police arrived and were still busy on the scene, the Community Policing Forum (CPF) came and reported that they found other body parts at a nearby dumping site.

She said Lebese was arrested on the scene and Mhlanga, who ran away while the wardens were searching the suitcase, handed herself to the police the following day.

The official said in court, Mhlanga abandoned her bail application, and the matter was postponed to 24 November, for Lebese’s formal bail application. @tupeyo