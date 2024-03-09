Zimbabwean women lead the charge in Second Republic

Flora Fadzai Sibanda, [email protected]

In a groundbreaking surge of progress during Women’s Month, Zimbabwe emerges as a beacon of gender equality, with women forging ahead in leadership and decision-making roles across the nation. The country’s deliberate actions to bolster female empowerment are evident in the swelling ranks of women in pivotal positions within both governmental and corporate spheres.

The Second Republic stands as a shining example of female empowerment, with a notable number of women occupying pivotal positions within the Government. Their elevation into positions of authority heralds a new era where women’s achievements are not only celebrated but are also instrumental in shaping the nation’s future.

Saturday Chronicle shines a light on the trailblazing women of Zimbabwe who are at the forefront of national progress. In a remarkable display of resilience and leadership, these women have overcome significant challenges to helm key positions. Some of them are found in Cabinet, including several ministerial and deputy roles. Others are ministers of State and members of influential commissions, underscoring Zimbabwe’s dedication to fostering gender equality in its highest echelons of power. This commitment is a powerful testament to the nation’s drive towards an equitable future where women’s leadership is not only encouraged but also expected.

“This month is very important because not only do I reflect on the journey I have been on but it’s also a chance to advocate for other vulnerable women. It breaks my heart when I see women who are disadvantaged and have no one to speak for them. We often get some cases in our office of women who are being abused in various manners so I hope the whole country will take this month to fight against such things,” said the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution in Bulawayo Judith Ncube.

Tracern Mugodo, Zimbabwe’s first female orthopaedic surgeon and a crusader against clubfoot, recalls the scepticism she faced.

“I remember when I first suggested that I wanted to be an orthopaedic many people discouraged me against it because it was traditionally a man’s field. For a moment I felt discouraged as I thought I might not be able to handle the pressure and might fail to achieve my goal,” said Mugodo.

Stella Nkomo, Deputy CEO of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair and one of the 50 Most Influential Women in Zimbabwe, attributes her success to a trio of principles.

“Discipline, determination and diligence are very important when one wants to succeed,” said Nkomo.

Tariro Takuva, Deputy Prosecutor General of the Western Division of the National Prosecuting Authority, imparts wisdom to her peers: “Be ethical and have high standards for yourselves.

“I am also a mother, wife and grandmother. This shows that being in high positions does not limit us as women in anything that we want to do as long as we know what we are doing and how we want to do it,” said the deputy prosecutor general.

Virginia Muwanigwa, CEO of the Zimbabwe Gender Commission, observes Women’s Month with a critical eye, noting the disparity between constitutional ideals and reality. “I grew up in Chitungwiza and Mbare but here I am. Women should stop second guessing themselves. We should be able to include ourselves and refuse to allow anyone to tell us we are not good enough. When you finally decide to do something as a woman, give it your best shot because you will always be judged with gender lenses by society,” said Muwanigwa.

Jacqueline Ntaka stands as one of the few women in Zimbabwe ICT sector, having established Mviyo Technologies, a burgeoning tech firm known for its innovative software solutions, mobile applications, and data analytics services. Her entrepreneurial journey began with savings she diligently gathered while living in the United Kingdom since the age of 17. Ntaka reflects on the challenges she faced and the perseverance required to succeed.

“That is where my level of consistency and grittiness was put into test. I had to develop consistency when I was saving my money and have a form of discipline because had I not done that I would have failed to properly save all the money. That is where my advice for women comes in especially this month,” said Ntaka.

Quin Sowa, an entrepreneur at the helm of the Rugare/Hlalani Kuhle Medical Centre, is another figure of empowerment. Her leadership has seen the centre expand, now encompassing two hospitals in Bulawayo, including the renowned old Premier hospital in Hillside suburb.