Zimbabweans extremely pleased with ED leadership- survey

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

A VAST majority of the citizens are satisfied with President Mnangagwa’s servant leadership and citizen-centric governance style as Government’s policies are made transparent for all.

This was revealed on 7 March during a post-Cabinet media briefing presented by the Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Dr Jenfan Muswere, who was the acting Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting.

Dr Muswere said Government conducted a Citizen Satisfaction Survey and Baseline Survey on Work Culture Transformation, 2022 which proved that citizens were satisfied with Government’s operations.

He said Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, Honourable Professor Paul Mavima presented the survey report.

“Cabinet notes that the survey is in line with His Excellency the President, Cde E.D. Mngangagwa, and the Second Republic’s operational values of servant leadership, citizen-centric interventions emanating from citizen engagement and inclusivity. Given that Government entities have the greatest interface with the people through the public services they provide, there is a need to continuously and objectively assess citizens’ satisfaction with the services in order to ensure that expectations are effectively met,” he said.

Dr Muswere said the survey is a major milestone in that it serves as a service-level benchmark for the Government in spearheading people-centered service delivery.

“As such, the study gathered information on citizens’ and employees’ perceptions regarding Zimbabwe’s public service delivery system as well as the current work culture among public servants in accordance with set dimensions. Notably, the survey included gathering information on the behaviours, attitudes and knowledge of public service employees from the poor, vulnerable and marginalised groups such as women, the youth and persons living with disabilities,” said Dr Muswere.

He said the findings of the survey shows that most citizens are satisfied with Government’s public service delivery.

“Cabinet informs the nation that the study found that the overall

Satisfaction Index (level of satisfaction) was 68,47 percent, averaged from citizen and employee satisfaction rates of 67,78 percent and 69,17 percent, respectively,” said Dr Muswere.

“These indices fall within the internationally accepted range of “satisfied”, that is, 60 to 70 percent. This is also against the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) target of 50 percent for 2021, hence the conclusion that citizens and employees are generally satisfied with public service delivery.”

He said 69 percent of the citizens were satisfied with the Work Culture Transformation Index.

“These ratings were above the 60 percent international threshold set by Government and the 50 percent NDS 1 target for “satisfied”, hence the levels are satisfactory. The study indicates that 66 percent of line Ministries use the telephone, print and electronic media to communicate with citizens. Going forward, Government will continue to deepen and strengthen the use of social media platforms,” he said.

Dr Muswere said the survey outcomes are in line with Government’s expectations of producing a people-oriented service.

He said Government will continue to implement measures that put citizens first.

“In view of the foregoing, members of the public will appreciate that the survey shows that the citizens are generally satisfied with the delivery of public services and have positive perceptions about work culture transformation in the Public Service. The survey resonates with the Second Republic’s mantra ‘what gets measures, gets done,’ and citizens are assured that Government will attend to identified deficiencies,” he said.

[email protected]