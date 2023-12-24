Zimbabweans gather to honour late gospel singer Eric Moyo

hordes of people have converged to bid farewell to the late gospel singer Eric Moyo.

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

The Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre (ZIEC) Hall 3 is brimming with mourners, as hordes of people have converged to bid farewell to the late gospel singer Eric Moyo, who tragically passed away in South Africa last week Wednesday.

Prominent figures from the Creative and Cultural Industries (CCIs) have gathered to pay their respects, including Erastus Nleya, Ramsey Kasawaya, Vusa Mangena, Kinah The Music, and Mbongeni Ignatius.

The ceremony also sees the presence of dignitaries such as Bulawayo Minister of State and Devolution, Judith Ncube, and Reverend Paul Damasane.

As the memorial service unfolds, attendees are sharing memories and reflecting on the profound impact Eric Moyo had on the gospel music scene.

The atmosphere is filled with both sorrow and celebration as mourners remember the artiste’s contributions to the musical and spiritual realms.

The burial of the late gospel singer is scheduled for Tuesday, with the exact cemetery location to be announced. The ceremony is a poignant moment for friends, family, and fans alike to honour and cherish the legacy left behind by Eric Moyo. – @MbuleloMpofu