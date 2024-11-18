Zimbabweans opt for US Higher Education: A growing trend

Mbulelo Mpofu – [email protected]

THE landscape of higher education is shifting, with an increasing number of Zimbabwean students setting their sights on the United States for academic advancement.

According to the U.S. Embassy in Zimbabwe, enrolment figures continue to rise, reflecting a growing tendency among Zimbabweans to seek educational opportunities in the U.S.

As Zimbabweans increasingly choose the United States for their higher education, this trend not only opens doors for individual students but also strengthens the bonds between the two nations, paving the way for future collaborations and mutual growth in the realms of education and culture.

The recently released 2024 Open Doors Report by the Institute of International Education reveals a 6.6% increase in the number of Zimbabwean students enrolled in US colleges and universities compared to the previous academic year.

For the 2023-24 year, there are now 1 907 Zimbabwean students pursuing higher education in the United States.

The report highlights that the US remains one of the top destinations for Zimbabwean students studying abroad, ranking third after South Africa and the United Kingdom.

Among those studying in the US, 49 percent are undergraduate students, while 32 percent are pursuing graduate studies.

Additionally, 18 percent are engaged in optional practical training (OPT), and the remaining 1 percent are enrolled in non-degree programmes.

Notably, graduate student enrolment saw the most significant increase, with a remarkable 15 percent rise from the previous year.

This trend underscores the increasing appeal of US institutions for Zimbabweans eager to explore diverse higher education options, thereby reinforcing the longstanding partnership between the people of Zimbabwe and the United States.

A key factor contributing to this upward trend is the availability of various scholarships—academic, athletic, and creative—that provide financial pathways for many students.

As the US celebrates 25 years of its EducationUSA programme, which offers guidance and resources for students aspiring to study in the U.S., the Embassy continues to play a pivotal role in facilitating this educational journey.

With four EducationUSA advisors stationed in Harare, Gweru, Mutare, and Bulawayo, students receive tailored assistance in navigating the myriad of options available to them.

The programme is designed to help students identify institutions that align with their academic and personal needs, ensuring a more informed decision-making process.

Moreover, EducationUSA annually allocates Opportunity Funds to support high-achieving students from low-income backgrounds, alleviating the financial burden associated with application and travel expenses.

These initiatives exemplify the U.S. government’s commitment to promoting international student mobility and the academic growth of Zimbabweans.

In addition to EducationUSA, the US Embassy manages various exchange programmes that allow Zimbabweans to travel to the United States for academic and professional experiences.

Over the past year, more than 100 Zimbabweans have participated in fully funded exchange programmes, further enhancing educational and professional development opportunities.

As the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Department of Education prepare for the 25th annual International Education Week from November 18-22, 2024, they emphasise the importance of international education in fostering diplomacy, innovation, economic prosperity, and national security.

The joint initiative highlights the U.S. commitment to student mobility, which is seen as vital for cultivating global understanding and collaboration.

