Zimbabweans warming up to local tourism

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

INSPIRED by the success of the ZimBho domestic tourism campaign, the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) is pushing the #Uripi/Ungaphi initiative to continually encourage Zimbabweans to travel locally.

Speaking at a Press Briefing at the ongoing Communication, Media and Tourism Training in Africa Workshop in Victoria Falls, ZTA chief executive Ms Winnie Muchanyuka said the ZimBho campaign was a resounding success as it instilled a culture of local travel among Zimbabweans.

Following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the tourism sector was one of the hardest-hit globally as countries imposed national lockdowns and travel restrictions to contain the health crisis.

Government, through the then Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry came up with an offensive towards drumming up support for domestic tourism through the “ZimBho! Campaign and #IzimYami #Vakatsha” whose target was to raise awareness among locals about the vast tourism and leisure facilities the country is endowed with.

The campaign sought to encourage a culture of holidaying among locals to boost domestic tourism, which had been overlooked over the years as industry players and Zimbabweans themselves focused on international tourism.

The ZimBho initiative has since its launch borne fruits as it also leveraged the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (Mice) tourism sub-sector.

Ms Muchanyuka said the campaign will continue as ZTA will also continually complement it with other initiatives.

“It’s going to be a perpetual message to continue to encourage locals to travel within Zimbabwe for business and for leisure. We came out of Covid-19 which is where ZimBho was launched. As we opened up our business and we were still closed from the rest of the world, we encouraged locals to travel locally.

“What had been prevailing pre-Covid was that usually Zimbabweans left the country to do their businesses elsewhere and there was limited domestic travel. But coming out of Covid-19, I would say that ZimBho has been very successful and since 2021 we maintained the number of domestic trips, and people have continued to travel within the borders of Zimbabwe,” she said.

Ms Muchanyuka said ZTA recently launched the Festive season campaign to remind people that now that you have a choice to travel, they should choose to stay at home and promote local industry.

Diasporans will be coming home and locals will also be on holiday from work and with a bit of disposable income from annual bonuses.

She implored businesses, hotels, lodges, restaurants, and tshisa nyama spots among others, to aggressively market their facilities for the festive season.

“So Zimbho will continue forever and now we are using the hashtag Uripi/Ungaphi which means where are you? as we ask everyone about their whereabouts,” she said.