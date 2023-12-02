Zimbabweans welcome extension of exemption permits

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

ZIMBABWEANS who are working and living in South Africa on the basis of a special three-year permit have expressed their gratitude for its extension by the host government for another two years.

South Africa’s Home Affairs Minister, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, announced that government had decided to extend the validity of the exemption permits, some of which were due to expire at the end of the month and June next year.

He said the new expiry date for the ZEP permits would be November 29, 2025.

Dr Motsoaledi said the approximately 178 000 Zimbabweans who hold the ZEP permits would be eligible to apply for the new exemption permits subject to certain conditions.

“I have decided to grant exemptions to approximately 178 000 Zimbabwean nationals for a period of two years in terms of section 31 (2) (b) of the Immigration Act 13 of 2002,” said Dr Motsoaledi.

“The affected Zimbabwean nationals will be entitled to apply for new exemption permits under the following terms and conditions: a holder of the exemption permit will be entitled to work, seek employment and conduct business in the Republic of South Africa; a holder of the exemption permit will be entitled to stay in South Africa during the validity of the exemption permit; and a holder of the exemption permit will be issued with an Exemption Permit that will expire on November 29, 2025.”

The minister said the beneficiaries of the dispensation would not be entitled to apply for permanent residence, in line with Sections 25, 26 and 27 of the Immigration Act 13 of 2002 and related provisions in any other law, irrespective of the period of stay in South Africa.

Zimbabwe Exiles Forum (ZEF) chairman, Advocate Gabriel Shumba said the latest development was a temporary relief to the uncertainty that characterised the court battles.

In June this year, South Africa’s High Court (Pretoria) ruled as unconstitutional the decision by the neighbouring government not to extend the lifespan of the ZEPs.

Several migrant groups, including the Hellen Suzman Foundation, the Consortium for Refugees and Migrants in South Africa and the Zimbabwe Immigration Federation, took the South African government to court following a decision by that country’s Cabinet to discontinue the ZEPs in 2021.