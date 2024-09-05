Zimbabwe’s avocado industry poised for growth with new China trade agreement

THE Horticultural Development Council (HDC) has welcomed the signing of the Framework Agreement on Economic Partnership for Shared Development saying that the protocol presents the potential for local growers to expand their reach into one of the world’s largest avocado consumer markets.

Framework Agreement on Economic Partnership for Shared Development is a protocol for phytosanitary requirements for export of Zimbabwean fresh avocado to China.

Phytosanitary refers to the measures used to control plant diseases.

It is one of the several agreements and memorandum of agreements signed between Zimbabwe and China at the ongoing China-Africa Forum.

In her comment, HDC chief executive officer Ms Linda Nielsen said the development requires strategic intent to meet the strict requirements of the Chinese market.

She said horticulture producers are ready to discuss investment requirements.

“The signing of this protocol delivers a significant opportunity for Zimbabwe to take advantage of the vast Chinese market,” said Ms Nielsen in a statement.

HDC said Zimbabwe is projected to produce a record 6 000 tonnes of avocados in 2024.

The organisation said the volume of exports to China will depend on the terms outlined in the new protocol, particularly sanitary and phytosanitary requirements, and the associated costs for exporters.

“The avocado industry plans to increase hectares from the current 1 500 hectares to 4 000ha by 2030,” said HDC.

“This growth is a critical component of the Horticulture Recovery and Growth Plan, which aims to develop the horticulture sector into a US$1 billion industry.

“Reaching this target will require supportive policies that attract investment to ramp up production.”

In addition to the signing of this protocol for avocados, HDC is proactively working with stakeholders to pursue similar protocols for blueberries, pecans, and macadamia nuts for the Chinese market.

Expanding market access for Zimbabwean produce will benefit growers and reinforce the importance of horticulture in economic growth.

The national trade development and promotion organisation ZimTrade also commended the new protocol saying that this will unlock a market worth over US$151million.

“Good news for our fellow avocado growers and exporters. One of the agreements signed today in China is the “Framework Agreement on Economic Partnership for Shared Development-Protocol for Phytosanitary Requirements for Export of Zimbabwean Fresh Avocado to China,” reads a post on the ZimTrade X handle.

