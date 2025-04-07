Zimbabwe’s Christine Ngoshi gears up for Miss Elite Global pageant in India

Trust Khosa, Zimpapers Arts and Entertainment Hub

Christine Ngoshi, the reigning Miss Elite Global Zimbabwe, is preparing to travel to India next month where she will compete at the Miss Elite Global pageant.

The 22-year-old beauty queen will compete against other representatives from around the world at the event, scheduled to take place from May 4 to 12 in Goa City.

In a recent interview with Zimpapers Arts and Entertainment Hub, Ngoshi shared her excitement and confidence about the upcoming competition.

“I’m currently busy with rehearsals in preparation for Miss Elite Global 2025 in India. With the support of my manager, Simbarashe Gwavava, I’m confident about making a lasting impression,” she said.

Ngoshi expressed gratitude for her dedicated team, adding, “We are working together, and I’m determined to make Zimbabwe proud on this international stage.”