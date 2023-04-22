Zimbabwe’s creative genius wows SA…Makes waves with premiere of new drama series on DStv

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

GET ready for the latest masterpiece from the creative genius behind some of South Africa’s most beloved productions. Ntando Gerald Moyo, the Bulawayo-born writer, researcher, and content producer, is set to make waves with his latest project, Splash, a gripping four-part drama series premièring on DStv’s One Magic channel on Tuesday.

Moyo’s expertise in the film industry has made him a key player in the creative process. As a seasoned scriptwriter, he’s responsible for some of South Africa’s blockbuster film productions, including the Now or Never Reality Show on SABC 1, Uptown Girls (Mzansi Magic Short Film), Nnyale (Mzansi Magic Short Film), Imali (Mzansi Magic Short Film), and The Forgotten Village (A feature film script) for Rizzulenation Media.

But Splash is a whole new level of storytelling. Originally intended to be a movie, Moyo’s talent and the producers’ vision made it into a four-part drama series that delves deeper into the story’s themes and characters.

“That was the hardest part because, in order for that to happen, more depth was needed, and I had to work my socks off. We spent about two months developing the story before being given the green light to shoot,” Moyo shared with Saturday Leisure.

The story follows the journey of Mati, a young man who is forced to learn swimming after his brother drowns in a swimming pool.

Against his mother’s warnings, he secretly trains and develops his swimming skills. His passion for the sport eventually leads him to use it as a way to help young people stay away from delinquent behaviour and make a positive impact on his community.

But things aren’t as straightforward as Mati’s nemesis, Mbulelo, a drug lord played by Daluxolo Xusha, seeks to maintain his supremacy.

The cast of the series is led by veteran South African actor, Given Stuurman, famed for his role in Scandal as Kgosi Legae, who plays the lead role of Mati.

Moyo’s ability to craft rich, multi-dimensional characters shines in Splash, making for a gripping, thrilling, and emotionally satisfying watch.

Moyo’s literary prowess extends beyond the screen.

He’s written a biography for Tebogo Mashilo Moors, penned a book titled Why I don’t believe in love, and in 2020, one of his manuscripts was in the final shortlist for the James Currey Prize for African Literature.

He’s also worked as a creative writer and concept developer at Zero Gravity TV and Media in South Africa, cementing his reputation as a creative force to be reckoned with.

For Moyo, the film industry has taught him the value of hard work and the importance of continually learning and growing.

“When I first started in the industry, my passion was writing. As I started working in the industry, I discovered that I could be more than just a writer,” he shared.

From humble beginnings in the dusty streets of Tshabalala Extension suburb, the 37-year-old’s journey is testament that hard work truly pays off.

— @MbuleloMpofu