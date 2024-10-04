Zimbabwe’s drone technology for precision farming a hit at Windhoek Agricultural and Livestock Fair

Prosper Ndlovu in WINDHOEK, Namibia

THE technology space is creating a lot of opportunities for Zimbabwean entrepreneurs and startups with far reaching disruptive impacts across productive value chains, including farming and expanding these to the export market.

Tech-entrepreneurs are fast embracing digital technology solutions and are applying these across the spectrum.

This week one of the young local companies, Afrostain Farmtech, is exhibiting its unique drone technology services for farming at the ongoing Windhoek Agricultural and Livestock Fair in Namibia, alongside 14 other Zimbabwean companies that are also showcasing their goods and services here.

“We were established in 2021 and we are here exhibiting drone technology services for farmers,” Afrostain Farmtech sales agronomist, Tatenda Zhakata, said in an interview.

“Drone technology in promotes precision farming and our services mainly cover land use aspects, planning and management.

“This also goes beyond farming and insurance and financiers who have interest in farming projects for reliable data.”

She said the use of drone technology comes with numerous benefits as the model enhances provision of critical data for the farming value chain.

These include stand account and population analysis, crop and soil nutrition analysis, flowering analysis, risk and loss management, yield estimation and drought analysis, crop protection, pest and disease detection as well as underground water penetration and zone mapping.