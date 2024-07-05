Zimbabwe’s export sector surges with 13.7 percent growth in Q1 2024

Sikhulekelani Moyo, [email protected]

ZIMBABWE is celebrating a significant milestone in its export sector, showcasing a promising upward trajectory and recording about 13.7 percent export growth during the first quarter of 2024.

According to the national trade development and promotion body ZimTrade, the country’s exports reached an impressive US$2.2 billion during the January-April period, representing a 13.7 percent increase compared to the US$1.94 billion recorded in the same period in 2023.

Further, while imports increased by 7 percent to US$2.92 billion, the trade deficit for the period stood at US$715 million, an 8 percent decrease compared to the US$776 million recorded during the same period in 2023.

“This remarkable growth is a testament to the spirited efforts by President E.D Mnangagwa, who has placed a strong emphasis on boosting the production of export-oriented products,” said ZimTrade.

The trade development body said central to this success has been the role of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, which has been implementing the economic diplomacy agenda, which seeks to maximise the value of Zimbabwe’s foreign relations.

A recent highlight of these efforts was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Dr Frederick Shava and the South Korean Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy, which is expected to further diversify and boost Zimbabwe’s market reach.

In recent years, Zimbabwe’s diplomatic missions have been transformed into dynamic hubs, forging critical linkages between local producers and international buyers. This strategic positioning has opened new avenues for Zimbabwean products in global markets, ensuring that the country’s economic footprint continues to expand.

By fostering relationships with international markets and facilitating direct connections between local producers and buyers, these diplomatic missions have become vital cogs in the nation’s economic engine.

Their efforts are part of a broader strategy to ensure Zimbabwe attains optimum value from its foreign relations. Complementing these diplomatic efforts, the national trade development and promotion organisation, ZimTrade, has been instrumental in developing the capacities of local exporters.

