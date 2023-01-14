Zimbabwe’s future drugging itself into oblivion

Stephen Mpofu, Perspective

The headline above should raise urgent alarm bells before Zimbabwe’s youths, the FUTURE of our beloved motherland, drug themselves into oblivion when they should instead be mentally, intellectually and physically fit to swing into office to superintend further political and economic development when leaders now steering the ship of economic, political and social development that must of necessity be headed into brave new futures finally step down after serving their appropriate stints but with hopes that the revolution that freed our beloved country from political and economic abduction by those without knees will continue as long as the Zimbabwean nation exists.

But, alas, news that 30 percent of this country’s youths are hooked on the drug crystal methamphetamine which literally deranges their mental capacity to prepare through academic or leadership training for pivotal leadership roles in a future Zimbabwe must prompt Government and political leaders to join hands with parents and ensure that the drug now poisoning the minds of young people is outlawed, if that appears to be the only way of banishing it or parents are made to join hands with our leaders to ensure that no child has access to the drug in point above.

Which suggests, foremost in this communicologist’s humble mind that parents or guardians of children who get admitted to hospitals as a result of easy access to the dangerous drug in question face legal music for failure to help other stakeholders, such as teachers and law enforcement agents, to bring up children in whose hands our country to relapse when current leaders shaping everyone’s destiny finish their stint or pass on, leaving gaps for young, qualified and unmitigated patriots to step into their shoes.

That 30 percent of young people hooked on the demonic meth drug health experts reportedly fear that it might become impossible to end the trafficking of meth and its destruction of the potentials of our youths to shape their destinies as qualified and competent future Zimbabwean leaders.

(Methamphetamine is an intoxicating central nervous system stimulant mainly used as a recreational drug, according to health experts.)

In a story published in this paper two days ago, Ingutsheni Central Hospital chief executive officer Dr Nemache Mawere reported that 17 youths from Entumbane suburb had been admitted to that health institution after overdosing on crystal meth.

That such a large number of victims came from a single suburb no doubt makes any reasonable person wonder if more youths who drug themselves, like those sent to hospital do not suffer unreported in other Bulawayo suburbs and, indeed elsewhere in the country.

In the present circumstances, should Entumbane not be quarantined to try to discover if no other victims of that mentally menacing drug remain suffering, unreported to authorities?

Indeed, a nationwide survey to discover if other victims of meth elsewhere do not go unreported for medical attention.

Right now, the Second Republic has the empowerment of youths as one of its priorities, so that the reported prevalence of the abuse of meth by youths is a serious roadblock in the noble plan to give Zimbabwe’s youth a more utilitarian future role as custodians of the revolution that freed this beautiful country from racist and oppressive colonialism.

It therefore behooves on every uninverted patriot to rally to the support of health institutions and the Government by reporting for medical attention any youths hooked to meth or any other dangerous drugs in order for swift remedial action to be taken.

Neighbourhood watch committees will be instrumental in observing and helping to curb drug abuse in suburban communities where these bodies exist.