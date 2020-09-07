Zimbabwe’s Gabriel Nyoni uses his marketing degree to get a new club

Gabriel Nyoni was released by South African top-flight side Maritzburg United during the lockdown, and has now been signed by first division side Cape Umoya United.

A video of match highlights posted by Nyoni on Twitter shows his pace and finishing skills, and says, “Kindly like and retweet. Maybe I can get a job.”

The post attracted attention on the continent and beyond.

“Cape Umoya already had an interest in me, but the Tweet cemented the interest and made other clubs as far as Egypt wanting my signature, as well as some South African PSL teams,” Nyoni told BBC Sport Africa.

“The Tweet also gave me football contacts as far away as Europe, but the interests came after I had then already agreed terms with Cape Umoya.

“The other clubs asked why I didn’t wait for them, but loyalty and honesty are among my top priorities, so I finished the deal with them.”

Nyoni completed a degree in marketing in 2016 when he was playing for Highlanders in Zimbabwe, and is finding that his qualification is useful to him as a footballer.

“With my degree I understand how social media can help someone to grow. I wanted to market my brand and create awareness of what I can do.

“I have a manager but I did this as my own initiative – as a player, as a brand, you have to take yourself out there, and after playing football it will benefit you, even if you want to go into football administration.” – BBCSport