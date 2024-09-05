Zimbabwe’s health insurance crisis: A call for change

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

The Association of Healthcare Funders of Zimbabwe (AHFoZ) has expressed concern over the low uptake of medical health insurance by Zimbabweans, who ordinarily prefer to invest in life cover.

Speaking at the ongoing 15th edition of the AHFoZ Annual Conference in Victoria Falls, AHFoZ Chief Executive Officer Mrs Shylet Sanyanga stated that only 1.6 million Zimbabweans, about 10 per cent of the population, have medical aid cover.

She explained that not taking health cover burdens the government, which then carries the costs of primary healthcare for ordinary citizens. Mrs Sanyanga called for a change in culture, stating that in most cases it is not a lack of capacity among citizens, but rather a lack of interest and sometimes a lack of information.

“One of our recommendations is a change in culture, whereby people are prepared to take funeral cover instead of insuring their health. This places a burden on the government. People should take medical aid,” said Mrs Sanyanga.

She noted that there are 36 medical aid societies registered under AHFoZ from which people can choose their cover.

Speaking virtually on the same occasion, health economist Professor Albert Makochekanwa, who is the Director of the Business School at the University of Zimbabwe, reiterated that health insurance and social protection are very low in Zimbabwe, with only 13.6 per cent of the population under social protection.

He stated that challenges such as poverty, the economic situation, low income per capita, and other issues make medical aid a lower priority for ordinary citizens, who prefer to focus on basics such as accommodation.

The conference will end on Saturday and is being held under the theme: “Zooming in on Health Outcomes – Making the Main Thing the Main Thing.”

Health and Child Care Minister Dr Douglas Mombeshora is expected to be the guest of honour at the official opening ceremony of the conference today.