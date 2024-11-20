Zimbabwe’s Hip-Hop stars await fate as ZHHA nominees out tonight

Mbulelo Mpofu – [email protected]

HIP-hop artistes are set to learn their fate tonight as the Pogues Zimbabwe Hip Hop Awards (ZHHA) reveal nominees for this year’s edition, Chronicle Showbiz has learnt.

According to Pogues ZHHA founder, Aldrian “Beefy” Harrison, the revelation of the nominees was scheduled for Monday but moved to tonight to “engage a bigger platform for the release but also, the submissions were overwhelming”.

The nominees will be revealed live on ZiFM Stereo’s “The Fixx” with Lady K and PD The Ghost at 8pm.

Pogues ZHHA, in its 14th edition, will be held in December at a date and venue to be advised and give a lifeline to hip-hop artistes who anticipate winning an award this year after the postponement of the Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAA).

The awards will happen both virtually and conventionally.

As the leading authority of Zimbabwe Hip-Hop culture and Africa’s first and most prestigious hip-hop awards, ZHHA’s mission over the years has been to use elements of popular youth culture and media to inspire, motivate and empower the music of young people by acknowledging and celebrating local artists in their respective genres.

Harrison said, “We continue to grow as we gain increasing regional and international recognition from various media houses and artistes.”

Recently, ZHHA introduced a new partnership with the House of Arts Association which will manage and curate the brand for this year going forth.

Among the “new” was also the introduction of a new category, “Spoken word”.

This year, the ZHHA will pay tribute to musical excellence and creativity, providing a high-profile and multi-faceted celebration of the rich cultural diversity of Zimbabwean hip-hop music.

As usual, winners will receive a golden gong, which represents the highest achievement in Zimbabwean hip hop.

Having come this far, the Pogues ZHHA will continue to celebrate its 14th year of hip-hop industry achievements in glitz and glam. – Follow on X @MbuleloMpofu