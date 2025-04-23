Zimbabwe’s manufacturing sector dominated by SMEs

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE majority of manufacturing entities that are operational in the country are in the small to medium enterprises category.

This comes amid revelations that the Zimbabwe manufacturing sector had about 4 552 manufacturing firms with at least 10 employees, according to the NSSA 2021 database on manufacturing units.

Speaking on the Manufacturing Sector Overview: Manufacturing Survey Analysis at the ZITF International Business Conference, Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) chief executive officer (CEO) Ms Sekai Kuvarika said there was a need to revatilise industrialisation in Zimbabwe as the manufacturing performance trends were dropping.

She said in terms of sample distribution across the provinces, Harare was leading in manufacturing at 51 percent, Bulawayo at 20 percent, Midlands and Manicaland at seven percent each, Masvingo at four percent, Matabeleland South and Mashonaland West at three percent each, Mashonaland East and Mashonaland Central at two percent each and Matabeleland North at one percent.

Ms Kuvarika said the manufacturing performance trend was once as high as 57.2 percent in 2011 and has been going up and down, with it being 52.3 percent in 2024.

She said Zimbabwe’s rank on the African Development Bank (AfDB) Africa Industrialisation rankings (2022 report) was 32 in 2021 and there was room for improvement.

Ms Kuvarika said one of the opportunities in the Zimbabwean manufacturing sector was the packaging industry, which was plus or minus US$300 million, among others.

She said a preoccupation with the current obstacles to manufacturing growth misses the point.

“Disadvantages are not the problem; it is what countries do to address them that matters – consistently, pragmatically and effectively. It is the ability to capitalise on strengths and address shortcomings that determine success or failure.”

Ms Kuvarika said every country starts from a low base, and it is the ability to overcome constraints through a strategic vision, sustained reform and effective execution that determines success.