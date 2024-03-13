Zimbabwe’s mobile data prices competitive in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

A GRAPHICAL comparison of mobile data prices in the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) region shows that Zimbabwe has competitive data prices in comparison to other countries in the region.

Telecommunications regulator, Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz), in a statement on X Tuesday, said mobile network operators in Zimbabwe are charging US$0.53 cents per megabyte (MB) compared to a regional average of US$4.32 cents per MB.

“Potraz hereby clarifies data tariffs in Zimbabwe as compared to those obtaining in other countries in the region. Bundled data tariffs in Zimbabwe are at US$1.30 against a regional average of US$1.46,” said the telecommunications regulator in a statement which follows widespread cries by Zimbabwean mobile telecommunications consumers.

According to a graphical presentation by Potraz, mobile consumers in South Africa are being charged an average of US$2,06 per single gigabyte while Botswana and Zambia charge US$1.45 and US$1,45 per gigabyte respectively.

Kenya and Malawi have the lowest figures in the region, charging US$0.89 and US$0.90 respectively.