Zimbabwe’s moment to shine: Embracing our role as hosts of the Sadc Summit

Innocent Mujeri, Correspondent

As the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) Summit fast approaches, Zimbabwe stands on the precipice of a golden opportunity—not just to host a gathering of regional leaders, but to also showcase the very best of what our nation has to offer.

With the eyes of Southern Africa and the world turning towards Harare, it is imperative that every citizen and stakeholder takes it upon themselves to ensure our capital city reflects the pride and progress of our country.

First and foremost, the state of our city’s architecture speaks volumes about our community spirit and economic health.

Harare’s property owners hold a significant portion of the responsibility for first impressions. It’s high time they spruce up the facades of their buildings.

Peeling paint, cracked walls and unkempt frontages do not just diminish the value of individual properties; they tarnish the image of our entire city. This Sadc Summit is the perfect impetus for a city-wide facelift. Let’s repaint, repair and revitalise our buildings to reflect the vibrant spirit of Harare.

Moreover, the cleanliness of our streets is another crucial aspect that needs urgent attention. Zimbabweans are known for their hospitality and warmth, but our beautiful streets are often marred by litter. Every citizen should take pride in their environment, understanding that keeping our city clean is not just for the benefit of our visitors but for our own quality of life.

We must all make a conscious effort to use bins, participate in community clean-ups and maintain the cleanliness of our surroundings. As we prepare to host the Sadc Summit, let’s strive to be a model of cleanliness and environmental responsibility.

The behaviour of our mushikashika (informal taxi) drivers also needs a serious overhaul. Traffic indiscipline and reckless driving can lead to accidents and contribute to a general sense of disorder and unsafety. Our drivers should remember that they are often the first point of contact for visitors arriving in our city.

As such, they have a role to play in shaping perceptions for Zimbabwe. During the Sadc Summit and beyond, I urge all mushikashika drivers to adhere to traffic rules, respect pedestrian rights and drive responsibly. This not only ensures the safety of everyone but also enhances the reputation of our transport sector.

This summit is not merely a political or economic gathering; it is a showcase of Zimbabwe’s culture, progress and potential. It presents an unmatched opportunity to change narratives, attract investment and boost tourism. Every well-painted building, every clean street and every courteous driver contributes to a positive image of Zimbabwe that can resonate long after the delegates have gone home.

We must also consider the broader implications of this event. The Sadc Summit provides a platform for Zimbabwe to strengthen diplomatic ties, attract foreign direct investment and boost tourism. Therefore, every effort we make in beautifying our city and improving our conduct can be seen as an investment in Zimbabwe’s future.

As we gear up for the Sadc Summit, it’s not just the tangible aspects like buildings and streets that will reflect Zimbabwe’s spirit, but also the intangible—our hospitality, our culture and our enthusiasm.

Every citizen has the opportunity to be an ambassador for our nation. This means showcasing the best of what Zimbabwe can offer: our rich history, diverse culture and the unyielding spirit of our people.

Whether interacting with visitors directly or indirectly, our demeanour, helpfulness and enthusiasm in sharing knowledge about our local customs and sites can make a lasting positive impression. This summit is more than just a political gathering; it’s a cultural exchange, an opportunity to dissolve stereotypes and foster appreciation for the beauty and vibrancy of Zimbabwe.

The role of the media in this endeavour cannot be overstated. Journalists, photographers and media houses have the tools to shape perceptions and narratives about Zimbabwe on a global stage. During the Sadc Summit, I urge the media to focus on the positives that our country has to offer and to contribute constructively to the narrative.

It’s essential that the media avoid sensationalising negatives that could detract from the summit’s success. Instead, they should aim to highlight the advancements we are making, the beauty of our landscapes, and the resilience and warmth of our people.

By doing so, the media can play a crucial role in marketing Zimbabwe not just as a tourist destination but as a hub for investment and cultural richness. Let’s use this platform to broadcast the best of Zimbabwe, creating a narrative that invites the world to look towards us with interest and admiration.

In conclusion, the upcoming Sadc Summit is a clarion call to all Zimbabweans. Let’s take this opportunity to demonstrate our resilience, our pride and our commitment to progress. By improving the state of our buildings, maintaining the cleanliness of our city and promoting responsible driving, we not only enhance the experience of our visitors but also foster a sense of pride and community among our citizens.

Let us all rise to the occasion and ensure that this Sadc Summit leaves a lasting legacy of a cleaner, more beautiful and more responsible country.

Together, we can make this event a turning point for the betterment of our capital and our country. Let’s show the world the true beauty of Zimbabwe.