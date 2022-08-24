Zimbabwe’s national debate team ranked top 10 in the world

Langalakhe Mabena, Showbiz Correspondent

After successfully participating at the Dutch World Schools Debating Championships held in the Netherlands earlier this month, the Zimbabwe National Debate team has made the top 10 in the world debate rankings.

The team that took part in the championships held from 8 to 18 August was made up of Nokutenda Chimbetete (captain) from Harare province, Nyasha Mazarura from Masvingo province, Menzimuhle Ncube from Bulawayo province, Sharon Marangwanda from Midlands province, Joseph Matanda from Manicaland province and Munesushe Mushosho from Mashonaland East province.

Maison Maphosa from Matabeleland South was the head coach with Thembani Khumalo and Anele Tshuma being senior coaches from Harare and Bulawayo Provinces respectively.

Of 72 teams from different nations worldwide, Zimbabwe was placed in position eight after the team made it to the Octo-Finals where they suffered a 3-2 loss at the hands of Pakistan. As they emerged as the only African team in the top 10, Zimbabwe was automatically crowned the best African country in the tournament and they will be representing Southern Africa in the All Star African Schools Debating Championships slated for Morocco in November.

The team’s head coach, Maphosa said: “Making history is a process of many steps; sometimes even a journey of many generations. The journey with this squad started on 19 February after we officially announced the team. Since then, we’ve had our fair share of highs and lows, but we managed to soldier on and today, we’re proud that we represented our nation very well.

“We broke a 22-year-old curse on the world debate rankings. For the past years, we were ranked above position 40, but after this year’s tournament, we’re now in position eight worldwide.

“As a team, we promise to continue working hard to improve our rankings till we reach position one,” said Maphosa.