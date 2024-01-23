Zimbabwe’s parliament holds workshop to develop 7th Institutional Strategic Plan for 10th Parliament

Leonard Ncube, Online Reporter

PARLIAMENT of Zimbabwe is holding a five-day work to develop the 7th Institutional Strategic Plan (ISP) (2024-2028) for the 10th Parliament.

The 10th Parliament came into effect with the successful holding of Harmonised elections in August last year and the ISP is an important roadmap that will help guide the 10th Parliament to its end in 2028.

The inaugural ISP was during the 2001-2005 Parliament.

The workshop is being attended by Parliament staff, development partners, Ministries of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Cooperation, Legal and Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Attorney General’s office, and others.

Some of the objectives of the strategic planning workshop are for Parliament to reaffirm its Mandate, rigorously identify stakeholders and clarify their needs, craft a vision, mission, and values of the institution, analyse the environment in which Parliament operates, develop goals and identify key results areas, craft strategies of attainment of each objective, identify risks and come up with strategies to address them and also put into context a framework for monitoring and evaluation, accountability and learning.

Speaker of Parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda is expected to officially open the workshop today while President of the Senate, Marbel Chinomona will close on Friday.

In his welcome remarks, Clerk of Parliament Mr Kennedy Chokuda said a strategic plan is key in crafting a vision.

“Strategic planning is not a preserve of anyone, it is for all of us. It is important that as an institution we have that buy-in from our staff, partners, and others. We are here to come up with a draft strategic plan and share it with Members of Parliament to make an impact before it is adopted by the Committee of Standing Orders and become an implementation tool towards the fulfillment of the vision and mission of Parliament,” he said.

Mr Chokuda said the planning meeting was a very important exercise for Parliament to retreat away from the distractions in Harare to concentrate of crafting the strategic plan which will be presented to Legislators who will input to it before being given to the Standing Orders Committee.