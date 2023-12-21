Zimbabwe’s prepaid meter upgrade programme goes national

Sikhumbuzo Moyo,[email protected]

THE Prepaid Meter Upgrade Programme (TID Rollover) which was started last month in selected areas is now being rolled out nationally, the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has announced.

In a customer assurance message on the TID Rollover programme, ZETDC commercial director Engineer Ralph Katsande said the company was grateful for the support it received since the launch of the Prepaid Meter Upgrade Programme (TID Rollover) on 15 November.

“The programme which began with selected areas in its first phase is now officially being rolled out nationally. This desire for us to do more is a direct result of decades of trust our customers have in us to protect what they value most, and we take great pride in that heritage and our customers’ trust. We are now at a moment in our history, where we are not only providing electricity but assurance of a more sustainable future to all our prepaid electricity customers as we begin the implementation of building blocks toward a smart grid. As the Elders say “the one that cuts the path does not know it is crooked’. This aptly captures our focus in this year’s Token Identifier rollover programme,” said Eng Katsande.

He said the company was alive to the fact that customer feedback is what powers great service.

“As we launch this national rollout programme, we would like to take the opportunity to assure you engage and receive feedback in terms of how you view our service and how we can make it better. We have reviewed and reintroduced all our feedback platforms to address the expectations of this worldwide compliance rollover programme. You will find that in any branch across all our Vendors, ZESA Customer Service Centres and selected supermarkets in the country,” he said.