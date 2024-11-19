Zimbabwe’s radiant treasure, Sakhile Dube, expected back home tomorrow

Showbiz Reporter

Miss Universe Zimbabwe, Sakhile Dube, who made an impressive top 30 finish out of 127 contestants at the Miss Universe competition in Mexico, is set to return home tomorrow evening.

Dube is expected to arrive at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare at 5pm, with a press conference scheduled at The Lounge at the airport at 6pm to welcome her back.

Although she did not win the coveted title, Sakhile earned nationwide and continental admiration for representing Zimbabwe with grace and highlighting the beauty of the country’s heritage, uniting locals and winning their hearts.

In a reflective interview before leaving Mexico, Sakhile shared how much she learnt from the Miss Universe experience.

“I made it into the top 30, and I’m truly excited and honoured to have had the chance to represent our beautiful country, Zimbabwe. This journey has opened doors for many who will follow, and personally, it has unlocked a lot of potential that I didn’t know I had,” she said.

She also reflected on the value of diversity, having spent two weeks with women from all around the world.

“It was such an empowering journey. I’ve learnt that there’s beauty in diversity,” she added.

Looking ahead, Sakhile expressed optimism about her future, stating, “I believe the future holds so much for me, and I’m going to take some time to rest before continuing my journey of inspiration and women empowerment.”