Zimbabwe’s Real Betis Academy holds South Africa’s SuperSport United

THE Real Betis Academy Zimbabwe Under-21 side got their tour of South Africa off to a decent start after holding SuperSport United to a 2-2 draw in their first match on Wednesday.

Trevor Bhunu scored a brace as the Zimbabwean side had to come from behind to get a draw.

Supersport United coach Gavin Hunt was part of those who watched the game.

Real Betis Academy chairman Gerald Sibanda was impressed with the way the team played against their more fancied opponents.

“Supersport United is one of the best youth teams in South Africa. The majority of the players are already playing with the first-team. The first team coach Gavin Hunt was there and he also paid fantastic respects to the talent on display. He was there to watch his team and also have a look at our side,” said Sibanda.

The Real Betis Academy side will now face Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday before they wrap the tour against Jomo Cosmos.

