Zimbabwe’s Real Estate Industry showcases resilience and adaptability ahead of ZimReal 2024 Conference

Sikhulekelani Moyo – [email protected]

ZIMBABWE’S property and real estate industry is showing signs of resilience and adaptability as it navigates through economic challenges which include inflation and geopolitical tension.

This optimistic outlook comes ahead of the annual ZimReal forum scheduled for 28 August, where key players in the sector will gather to discuss strategies for growth and capitalisation on emerging opportunities.

Affordable finance, sustainability and diversification will be among the key issues to be discussed at ZimReal 2024

Leading real estate company, WestProp, is once again the event’s lead sponsor.

The company’s chief marketing and sales officer, Ms Marilyn Mosha said ZimReal has proved to be a valuable opportunity for stakeholders to build consensus on critical issues.

“It helps us to shape ideas and lobby as a unit. There are several issues we want to be addressed as an industry and when we bring them to the fore, under one roof, we are better heard,” said Ms Mosha.

The annual conference comes at a time when the local real estate market is projected to grow to US$119 billion in 2024 and contribute 2,9 percent to the national gross domestic product (GDP).

The residential segment holds the dominant position accounting for about US$80 billion of the market.

ZimReal is expected to explore opportunities to diversify the mix by highlighting potential in other segments, such as commercial, retail and hospitality.

“There has been a surge in the construction of office buildings and shopping malls which respond to the growing demand for reasonably priced space by the informal sector.

“We’ve also seen greater emphasis on sustainability, with eco-friendly features being incorporated into building designs,” said Mosha.

She cited the expansion of the Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) market as a boon saying: “There is potential for massive uptake of this asset class which can enhance liquidity in real estate markets by attracting institutional capital and stimulating investment flows.”

“More liquidity will help avail affordable finance, whose absence has been a hindrance.”

This year’s ZimReal Conference will be followed by an investor conference in Cape Town, The API Summit on 18-20 September, which will showcase opportunities and match investors and developers.