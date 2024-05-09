Zimbabwe’s return: Hosting Africa- Nordic Summit signals reintegration

Marshall Ndlela, [email protected]

IN a momentous diplomatic victory, Zimbabwe has been chosen to host the prestigious Nordic-Africa Foreign Ministers Meeting in mid-2025.

The high-level conference will see five Nordic nations — Finland, Iceland, Norway, Denmark and Sweden — convene with 32 African countries to forge stronger ties and address issues of shared concern. The summit marks a turning point for Zimbabwe, signifying its resurgent presence on the international stage and a significant thaw in relations with Western countries.

The selection of Zimbabwe as host underscores the remarkable progress achieved in its re-engagement drive. After a period of strained relations, this prestigious opportunity demonstrates Zimbabwe’s pro-active efforts to rebuild bridges with the global community. The summit will serve as a crucial platform for fostering dialogue and collaboration between African and Nordic nations.

It will provide a space to tackle pressing political, economic and social challenges faced by both regions. By taking centre stage as host, Zimbabwe sends a clear message of its commitment to constructive international engagement.

For years, Zimbabwe’s relationship with Western countries has been fraught with tension. Political disputes and economic challenges have cast a long shadow. The decision to host the summit extends a symbolic olive branch, signifying Zimbabwe’s willingness to engage with Western nations. It signals a clear desire for open dialogue and co-operation, even with countries that have previously been critical.

By welcoming Nordic foreign ministers, Zimbabwe aims to reshape perceptions. It seeks to project an image of a nation open to constructive engagement, one that is prepared to move beyond historical differences and forge a path of mutual understanding.

The economic implications of hosting this high-profile event are far-reaching. Zimbabwe stands to gain a significant boost to its economy. The influx of diplomats, delegates and business representatives will generate substantial revenue for local businesses. Tourism is expected to flourish and the summit presents an ideal opportunity to attract foreign investment and establish lucrative business partnerships. The development of infrastructure to accommodate the summit will create jobs and leave a lasting positive impact on the country.

Beyond the economic benefits, the summit represents a significant political milestone for Zimbabwe. It provides a platform for the country to showcase its diplomatic capabilities and commitment to regional stability and co-operation. As host, Zimbabwe will be thrust into the international spotlight, taking centre stage in discussions on critical global issues. This new found visibility will solidify Zimbabwe’s position as a responsible and engaged member of the international community.

The selection of Zimbabwe to host the Africa-Nordic Summit in 2025 is a testament to the country’s remarkable progress. It not only re-affirms the success of its re-engagement efforts but also signifies a positive shift in its relations with the West. By embracing dialogue and collaboration, Zimbabwe positions itself as a nation ready to contribute to solutions on the global stage. The summit symbolises Zimbabwe’s return to the international fold, ready to re-engage with the world as a responsible and contributing member.

λ Marshall Ndlela is a Zimbabwean based in Melbourne, Australia. He is a holder of a Master’s Degree in Finance and Accounting from the University of Chichester, England. He can be contacted via [email protected]