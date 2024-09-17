Zimbabwe’s Tinotenda Mhiko Wins 2024 Africa Food Prize for Innovative Agricultural Leadership

Online writer

*Kigali, Rwanda* — In a significant recognition of agricultural innovation, President Emmerson Mnangagwa congratulated Mr. Tinotenda Mhiko, CEO of the Agricultural and Rural Development Authority of Zimbabwe (ARDA), for winning the prestigious 2024 Africa Food Prize. The award was presented at the Africa Food Systems Forum held in Kigali, where Mr. Mhiko was honored for his groundbreaking work in advancing food security through strategic irrigation initiatives.

Mr. Mhiko received a $100,000 prize, highlighting his efforts to transform Zimbabwe’s food systems and promote sustainable agricultural practices. “The Africa Food Prize itself and the cadre of winners it creates signals to the world that food systems and smallholder agriculture are on the path to prosperity in Africa,” said President Mnangagwa.

With over 15 years of experience in the agricultural sector across ten African nations, Mr. Mhiko emphasized his commitment to enhancing agri-food systems for farmers of all scales. “This award recognizes the transformational efforts made in rural development and aims to make farming a viable business for smallholder farmers,” he stated.

Professor Jiri from the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development echoed these sentiments, noting that the award reflects the government’s guidance in agricultural transformation and the importance of utilizing local knowledge to improve farming practices.

The Africa Food Prize stands as the continent’s premier initiative dedicated to celebrating individuals and organizations that are reshaping the agricultural landscape in Africa, reinforcing the critical role of sustainable food systems in the region’s prosperity.