ZIMbho Vakatsha: All set for Kariba boat cruise and glow party

All is set for the second edition of the Kariba boat cruise and Johnnie Walker glow party that kicks off this Friday, ending on Sunday in the resort town.

Organisers of the event, Zim Events through their chief executive officer, Bernard Chambati, said they are hosting this event in a bid to promote domestic tourism as the focus is currently on locals as the country tries to revive the tourism industry.

“Our focus this year is to promote domestic tourism because we feel it’s our role to do so. Everything is in place for the event that will be held at Caribbea Bay Hotel.

“For the boat cruise, we’re using the biggest and luxurious commercial boat in Kariba from a company called Zambezi Trader,” Chambati said.

Ferocious songstress and dancer Sweet Mobby is expected to perform at the two events alongside DJ Bree, veteran DJs Mzoe, Storm, Blaze, Tinashe Chikuse, Tk Beats, T Flex and Professor with Merciless being the host.

The boat cruise and glow party are set to coincide with the launch of the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority’s ZIMbho #Vakatsha campaign. Literally meaning Zimbabwe is lekker, the ZIMbho brand is part of efforts by ZTA to encourage Zimbabweans to travel locally as the country awaits international tourists.

According to UNWTO, it is going to take time for international tourists to start travelling again due to effects of Covid-19.

Covid-19 forced world economies to shutdown resulting in many people losing their jobs and incomes that would enable them to travel.

While, countries have started opening up as the virus seems to be easing, UNWTO is of the view that countries should put more effort on domestic tourism.

– @mthabisi_mthire

 

