Zimbo L.A Beatz, Big Zulu shine at SA Hip Hop Awards

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

SOUTH Africa-based Zimbabwe-born producer L.A Beatz and his colleague, SA hip-hop star Big Zulu continue to shine with their single Imali Eningi that scooped five awards at the recently held 2021 SA Hip-Hop Awards.

Imali Eningi won Song of The Year, Best Male, Best Collabo, Best Digital Sales and Best Video. Big Zulu was also accorded the award on Ubuntu Activism.

The awards were held digitally last Friday and it was amemorable night for Cassper Nyovest who bagged the SA Hip Hop Artist of the Decade Award, the most talked-about award.

L.A Beatz and Big Zulu joined this year’s significant winners that included A Reece as the duo also won the Best Album accolade through their hit track Umuzi WeSandton that has taken the region by storm.

Speaking from South Africa, L.A Beatz who is an Old Lobengula boy said he is on cloud nine as his immense contribution to the continent’s music industry is being recognised.

“I produced the track Imali Eningi and Umuzi weSandton. It’s an honour and privilege to be part of the game changers and represent my country.

“It’s been a long journey and I’m finally seeing the fruits of my labour. All this wasn’t going to happen if I didn’t have a praying partner and family,” he said.

L.A Beatz said he is grateful to the Nkabination crew who have been supportive of his career as he is on course of working with music gurus in South Africa.

“I’m grateful for people who have had faith in my work and a big thanks goes to Big Zulu and the Nkabination for believing in me since day one.

I’m working on a track titled Inkomo Zayo featuring Marleygirl and Ausi Wee as well as several projects with Azana, Proud Nosipho, Deborah Fraser, Ami Faku and Anzo,” said L.A Beatz.

The producer said he is eager to visit the country later this month when Big Zulu comes to perform in Bulawayo at The Boundary on December 27. – @mthabisi_mthire.