Zimbo Leticia Ontle featured on Makhadzi’s MaGear visuals

Leticia Ontle and Makhadzi

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

Zimbabwean songstress and dancer Leticia Ontle is happy to have made the cut as she recently worked with fast-rising Bolo house musician, Makhadzi.

She was part of the dance cast on Makhadzi’s latest visuals of the track MaGear which features Zimbabwean producer and musician Mr Brown.

The video has garnered over 290 000 views in three days of release.

Speaking from her South African base, Leticia Ontle said working with the internationally-acclaimed artiste has been one of the highlights of her career.

“Being part of the MaGear music video has been one of the breakthrough events in my life. Working with Makhadzi is something that I cherish because of how her art has grown to be known worldwide.

“Meeting her was all though South African-based artiste Vukani who took me under his wings in South Africa and has mentored me to be a better artiste,” said Leticia Ontle.

She said she working flat out to release studio works as a way of ensuring she stays upbeat in the industry. – @mthabisi_mthire

