Zimbo, Makhoe Drey to share stage with Omah Lay

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

AUSTRALIA-based versatile musician Makhoe Drey who was the first local to land a collaboration with South Africa’s Big Zulu is not slowing down.

Having produced a single titled Emazweni with Big Zulu that was released last year, Makhoe Drey (real name Makhosini Dominic Nkomo) is set to make history again by being one of the first Zimbabweans to share the stage with Omah Lay.

The Nigerian superstar is billed to perform in the capital city of Australia, Canberra next week Sunday and Makhoe Drey is one of the supporting acts.

Omah Lay, a fast-rising artiste is behind hits Understand, Godly and recently released Attention — a song that features Justin Bieber.

Speaking from Canberra, Makhoe Drey said working with Big Zulu has opened doors for him abroad as seen with the upcoming show that he is billed to perform at.

“Being the first Zimbabwean artiste to collaborate with Big Zulu has motivated me in a way that no matter the challenges I face in this journey, I’ll never look back.

I’ll not let small things knock me down.

“I’ll keep striving for the best and continue trying to work with more giants in the industry.”

He said being given an opportunity to perform alongside Omah Lay is a stamp of approval as the artiste is coming up very well.

“On the 3rd of April, I’ll be sharing the stage with Omah Lay, just a few weeks after he released a song with Justin Bieber.

We’ll be performing live in Canberra and I’m so looking forward to this show,” said Makhoe Drey.

However, Makhoe Drey bemoaned the lack of support in his native country citing that more needs to be done by the artistes and audiences in order to sync well.

He went on to call on people from his motherland not to turn a blind eye on foreign-based artistes, but to show them support as all that they are doing is aligned with raising the country’s flag high.

“To be honest, as an entertainment act, I’m seeking support and love from around the world, but most importantly from home — Zimbabwe.

People there listen to my music and think I’m a rising South African legend, yet I’m one of their own.

“Nearly everything in the industry needs money.

From the promotion of our craft, you need a way to pay something or someone to get your craft to the world’s ears or eyes,” he said.

The artiste who was born in Bulawayo and bred in Ntabazinduna before relocating to Australia said as a person who ventured into music professionally in 2019, he is still testing his ability through trying out a number of genres although his main focus is Afro-pop.

He said his vision is to use music to unite people from different countries.

“The vision is to unite people through my unique sound while at the same time, learning more different languages.”

On plans for this year, the artiste said people should expect the unexpected because big names are next on his list of collaborations.

– @mthabisi_mthire