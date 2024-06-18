Zimbo Marlon Hove receives Mzansi Arts and Media Awards nomination

South Africa-based Zimbabwean musician and music producer Marlon Hove has been nominated for the Mzansi Arts and Media Awards (Mamas).

Hove, who is no stranger to industry accolades, expressed his gratitude and excitement following the announcement of his nomination. In an interview with Chronicle Showbiz, Hove whose track, “Umile njalo ft Innora and Noma” is nominated in the Best Amapiano Track category shared his thoughts on the significance of the nomination.

“The nomination holds great significance for my career as it validates the hard work and dedication I’ve put into my field. It serves as a recognition of my achievements and motivates me to continue striving for excellence,” he said.

Hove’s notable works and achievements, including his consistent commitment to music and efforts to mentor aspiring musicians, have been instrumental in shaping the outcomes that have garnered recognition. He expressed his deep honour and humility at being nominated, attributing it to the support and encouragement he has received from his fans and family.

“I feel deeply honoured and humbled to have been nominated. It’s a testament to the support and encouragement I’ve received from my fans and family. This nomination fuels my determination to continue making meaningful music and to further excel in my career,” said Hove.

Having previously received a PRACA Award and a Botswana Gospel Music Award nomination, Hove’s latest recognition at the Mzansi Arts and Media Awards further cements his position as an emerging artist.

Hove is appealing to his supporters for votes by sending an SMS with the code MAMA 0170 to 40439. Each SMS costs R2.00, and free SMS do not apply. Voting lines opened on June 16 and close on August 16.

Born and raised in Njube, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, Hove completed his primary education at Helemu Primary School and then proceeded to Njube High School for his secondary education. In 2013, he ventured into music. He has an EP titled Dusty Streets of Njube and has released several singles. Throughout his career, he has worked with a variety of artistes, including Umnikazi Wempuphu, P. O. Y, Mzistozz Mfanafuthi, Amany, Innora, Tojey Blox, Absoll Luz, Skhumz Moonwalker, KillerNox, Dj Dodoh, Dj Ndon, Metallic Boiz, P. Z, Pura, Royal Vocals, and Kidd Kir, among others. – @TashaMutsiba