Zimbo T-Nas Africa, SA’s Dony unite to form Piano Mafia

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN-born producer T-Nas Africa (real name Tinashe Nyathi) and his South African counterpart Donavan Neil aka DJ Dony have teamed up to form a musical outfit named Piano Mafia. The duo is set to release their debut album next month.

Operating from South Africa, the duo has shunned the Dudula operation which has instigated tension between the two countries, with the artistes arguing that they are “one people” and thus, have to unite.

The four-track album has songs, Udoti, Uziveze featuring Tonie Keys, Ebunandini featuring Xolani Guitars and Justin Bieber Sorry (Piano version).

“Our first offering, an album, will be released on June 12 which happens to be my birthday. We did a song with DJ Maphorisa’s guitarist, Xolani and we’re releasing all of this under MT Africa Productions, a company that we started in South Africa,” T-Nas Africa said.

Some of T-Nas Africa’s works are doing the rounds and these include the Afro-House song Imicabango that he produced. He has managed to share the stage with the likes of Makhadzi, Mdu aka TRP, famous Botswana comedian William last KRM and Team Delela. – @mthabisi_mthire