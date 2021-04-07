Zimbos launch online radio station in SA

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

THREE Zimbabweans based in South Africa have teamed up to establish an online radio station, Amaqhawanentaba FM, which seeks to promote locals in the arts field.

The station is a brainchild of Bongani Joseph Mathe aka DJ Wabonunuza from Lower Gwelo, Silungile Nobuhle Dube aka Makhwelintaba from Tsholotsho and Dingani Mathambo Khumalo aka Sandlasemfene from Silobela.

The station debuted online on December 31 and since then it has been broadcasting on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

DJ Wabonunuza said the station was established after the realisation that a lot of new talent in the country and abroad lacked exposure due to stiff competition for airtime.

“We also wanted to create jobs for people and introduce our talented youths to the world. There’s been an influx of artistes from our country including musicians, writers, poets and actors whom we want to promote.

“The plan was to also boost companies that are based in the diaspora by providing them with advertising space. The end goal is to uplift each other especially considering that we’re outside the country,” said DJ Wabonunuza.

He said the station is operating from Ivory Park Extension 2 in Midrand. So far, there are six presenters, Sandla, Makhwelintaba, DJ Wabonunuza, DJ Mpongolicious, DJ Mjibhalicious and Doctor Dupute.

DJ Wabonunuza called on sponsors to come on board and assist to promote talent from home. On the station’s content, DJ Wabonunuza said: “The station plays all kinds of music and conducts live interviews with artistes. We’re looking into covering traditional topics and having Bible studies with pastors so as to cater for a wider section of our society.”

The station is already running chart shows where the likes of gospel songstress Skhue and South Africa-based Maskandi artiste IGcokama likaMthwakazi have featured. — @mthabisi_mthire.