Zimbos quartet in difficult Caf Champs League draw

Gerald Sibanda, [email protected]

A Botswana club, Jwaneng Galaxy which has four Zimbabweans, has been handed a tough Confederation of African Football Champions League group stages draw as they are in a group with some of Africa’s heavyweights.

Jwaneng are home to assistant coach Blessing Moyo, players Nqobizitha Masuku, midfielder cum/striker Cleopas Dube and dribbling wizard Daniel Msendami. They beat Orlando Pirates, the 1995 champions in the final qualifying match after a penalty shootout after the teams were tied on one all with each having scored a goal at home.

Drawn in Group B, Jwaneng will face Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca, Tanzanian giants Simba SC, Ivory Coast giants Asec Mimosa on dates yet to be confirmed.

The tournament will act as a food podium for the Zimbabweans to market themselves beyond Southern Africa.

Up north clubs pay well and players also get exposed to Europe and Asian clubs.

Masuku described the draw as tough.

“I think it’s a tough one (draw) but considering the opponents that we knocked out, we are up for the task,” said the former Bantu Rovers, Young Warriors, Highlanders and FC Platinum anchorman.

Dribbling wizard Msendami said he is excited with the prospect of facing the big footballing countries.

“We have been drawn into a group made up of Africa’s football giants. We have however faced similar challenges before and we know that nothing is impossible. Personally I am excited with the prospect of facing these big teams, it is actually every player’s dream to participate in these big tournaments,” said Msendami.

He played a massive role in his team’s qualification. He scored the only goal in his team’s victory in the final qualifying round match at home against South African giants Orlando Pirates in a tie which they went on to win on penalties away from home after a 1-1 aggregate score.

Msendami had a good start to the new Botswana Premier League season as he scored the second goal in his side’s 2-0 victory away against Holy Ghost FC.

He hopes to be in this good form when they play the Caft Champions League group stages games.