Zimbuild paving the way to become a global infrastructure leader

Patrick Chitumba, [email protected]

ZIMBUILD, a prominent construction company, has embarked on an ambitious journey to establish itself as the leading infrastructure brand in the global market through a series of new appointments and a strategic restructuring.

With the start of the New Year, the company has taken significant strides towards achieving its goal by holding a high-powered strategic conference in the picturesque town of Kariba.

The conference proved to be a pivotal moment, setting the tone for the management and outlining the targets necessary to secure the company’s growth and contribute to the development of Zimbabwe.

With a renewed focus on excellence and innovation, Zimbuild is poised to undertake remarkable projects this year.

The construction giant is eyeing a series of high-profile ventures that will not only redefine the skyline of Zimbabwe but also leave an indelible mark on the global construction landscape.

The newly appointed executives bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the company, ensuring that Zimbuild is well-equipped to meet the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. By strategically restructuring its operations, the company aims to optimise its resources, streamline processes, and enhance overall efficiency.

“We are committed to providing world-class infrastructure solutions that will transform Zimbabwe’s landscape and contribute to the nation’s progress. Our focus on innovation, sustainability, and delivering projects of the highest quality will be the driving force behind our success,” said Mr Patrick Musasira the newly appointed chief finance officer of Zimbuild.

The Brand Communications Manager Miss Lisa Nomacebo said Zimbuild’s vision aligns with the Government’s goal of fostering economic growth and development in line with Vision 2030.

“By actively participating in major construction projects, the company aims to create job opportunities for locals in all areas where Zimbuild has projects. The company also aims to stimulate local economies, and promote sustainable development across the country,” she said.

Miss Nomacebo said Zimbuild is poised to leave an indelible mark on the global construction stage and shape the future of infrastructure in Zimbabwe and beyond.

“Some of the strategies we are implementing include market expansion involving exploring new markets within the country and the continent, leveraging on local suppliers, manufactures as well as intercontinental trade to enhance project completion time, quality and costs, collaboration and partnerships, strengthening the capabilities of African businesses through skill development, training programmes through the Government, industry associations and international organisations,” she said.