Zimbuild wins Zimbabwe Building Contractors Association (ZBCA) contractor of the year award

Midlands Bureau

ZIMBUILD Property Investments recently won the Zimbabwe Building Contractors Association (ZBCA) contractor of the year award- an achievement that is positioning the fast growing diversified company as a major player in the construction sector.

The company’s public relations and marketing manager Ms Lisa Nomacebo Moyo said the award was a boon for the 10-year-old company.

“Winning an award holds significant meaning for Zimbuild as a company. It serves as a validation and recognition of our commitment to excellence, and industry leadership. The award acknowledges the hard work, dedication, and expertise of our entire team, from project managers to engineers, architects, and skilled labourers and the administrative staff. It demonstrates that our efforts and contributions to the construction industry have been acknowledged and appreciated by industry experts and peers,” she said.

Ms Moyo said the award boosts employee morale and encourages continued excellence, and inspires the company to strive for even higher standards.

“On the other hand the award also reinforces trust and confidence in our clients. It assures them that they have chosen a reputable and reliable construction partner, capable of delivering exceptional results and a proven track record of excellence,” she said.

Founded by its CEO Dr Tinashe Manzungu a decade ago, Zimbuild has grown by leaps and bounds to become a reputable company in the construction industry as shown by the number of accolades the company has received over the years.

The company, which started off as a real estate firm, is now involved in the construction and civil engineering work, both superstructure and infrastructure projects.

Ms Moyo said Zimbuild is involved in the construction of residential complexes and housing projects across the country.

“These projects aim to provide quality housing solutions to meet the growing demand for affordable and sustainable homes. Among the projects is the Hwange Unit 7 and 8 relocation and expansion programme and we are also constructing commercial buildings in Gweru, Harare, Victoria Falls, Chivi and other parts of the country these include office complexes, retail spaces, and hospitality establishments,” she said.

Ms Moyo said Zimbuild was into infrastructure development including the construction and refurbishments of roads, bridges, and public utilities.

“These projects play a vital role in enhancing connectivity, improving transportation networks, and upgrading essential infrastructure to support economic growth,” she said.

“Lastly we are participating in industrial facilities such renovations and resuscitations of industrial factories and warehouses.

“These projects contribute to the expansion and modernisation of industries, promoting local manufacturing, and creating job opportunities.”

Ms Moyo said Zimbuild, which has diversified into contracting, earthmoving equipment hire, hardware and transport and logistics was fully committed to serving its purpose of infrastructure development