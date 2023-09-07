  • Today Thu, 07 Sep 2023

Zimdancehall artist Blot acquitted

Prosper Dembedza Online writer

A Mbare magistrate has acquitted Zimdancehall chanter Takura Chioniso popularly known as “Blot” who was arrested for possession of 1.15g of Crystal Meth.

Chioniso (24) who was being represented by Mr Dumisani Mthombeni was facing charges of possession of dangerous drugs

