Zimdancehall artistes for DJ Fydale 19th anniversary

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

Kwekwe will be a hive of activity this weekend as various Zimdancehall artistes converge on the city for producer-cum-wheel spinner, DJ Fydale’s 19th anniversary celebrations in the music industry.

Born Fidelis Isaac in Gokwe, the award-winning producer who helped nurture artistes like Jah Luv, Freeman, Winky D and Lady Squanda among many others, will be celebrating his achievements and role he has played in the local music industry with a music bash at the Solomon’s Hotel tomorrow.

A star studded lineup of artistes including Souljah Love, Seh Calaz, Freeman, Kinnah, Lady Squanda, T Gonzi and Guspy Warrior is expected to grace the celebrations.

DJ Fydale who has also worked with Jamaicans Anthony B, Lutan Fyah and Chuck Fenda has been instrumental in the promotion of most Zimdancehall shows held in Kwekwe.

He said all was set for the anniversary celebrations which are his way of thanking the Midlands community for supporting him throughout the years.

“I’ll be celebrating 19 years in the music industry and like every year, I’ll be doing so with a musical gala. My friends in the music industry will be there to help me celebrate the milestone in style,” said the soft spoken producer.

He said about 30 artistes, including up-and-coming ones who he wants to promote, are expected to perform.

Narrating his journey in the music industry, Fydale said it all began in Kwekwe in the early 2000s before he relocated to Harare to work with some of the best artistes in the Zimdancehall genre.

“My musical journey started in Kwekwe when we formed Black Identity Sounds with Shaddy the Mighty. From there I never looked back as I sought out to nurture artistes.

“Despite having worked with artistes who are now renowned, I never forget my roots hence I always come back home to hold this bash,” he said.

His musical journey has seen him bag many accolades including Sound Clash Cup (2006), Sting Cup 2014, Zim-SA Sound Cup 2015 and 2015.

He has also won international awards in the United Kingdom and Jamaica.