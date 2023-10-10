Zimdancehall battle on in Byo this weekend

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

ZIMDANCEHALL artistes from Bulawayo and Harare are poised to compete this weekend at the Palace Hotel.

Summer Quench Zimdancehall Remedy will feature Bulawayo artistes Bovas and Ras Paddy competing against Harare-based Hwindi President, Boss Pumacol, and Blot Grenade.

Guest appearances will be made by Boss Tau Connect Cellular, Bhema Valley, and Ras to Ras, with DJ Ayaxxx, DJ Keitho, DJ Mandoza, DJ Dragie, DJ Beloved, and MC Little handling the decks.

Palace Entertainment director Tapiwa “Gandz” Gandiwa said the show aims to uplift youthful talent in the country.

“As a brand, we feel we have a mandate of promoting youngsters to greater heights in the music industry and we want to do this through the shows we are hosting every weekend.

“This weekend we have a great lineup which is of fast rising acts and established ones and we hope they bring their A game to the table for a memorable show,” said Gandiwa.

