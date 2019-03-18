Zimdancehall gigs for Bulawayo, Vic Falls

Tonderai Zvimba, Showbiz Reporter

Zimdancehall chanters Seh Calaz, Jah Signal and Hwindi President are billed to perform in Bulawayo and Victoria Falls next month.

The trio will perform at The Vista in Bulawayo on April 5 at an event dubbed the Jive Party. On April 6, they will perform at a School Break Family Show that has been slated for Adventure Lodge in the resort town.

In Bulawayo, they will be supported by Mzoe 7, POY and the Cue Movement DJs while in Victoria Falls they will perform alongside Ras Japan, Ras Boom and Ace Kater.

Event organiser Terminator Makoni said: “These are shows not to miss as we’re bringing three great Zimdancehall chanters who’re undisputedly talented.”

From the beginning of the year, Zimdancehall artistes have been taking turns to perform in Bulawayo and Victoria Falls and interestingly, all of their shows have been well attended.

Makoni said Zimdancehall artistes have been attracting huge crowds because of the work they put into their craft.